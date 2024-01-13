Temperatures set to plummet across GTA, snow operations on high alert

Send this page to someone via email

While the Greater Toronto Area has seen mixed unseasonable weather for the last few weeks, the weekend is supposed to feel more like winter.

The city was inundated by snow and rain Friday night with heavy winds, and forecasts suggest the blustery weather isn’t over.

Toronto is expected to see periodic snow and much colder temperatures throughout the weekend.

While Saturday afternoon’s forecast calls for a high of 1 C, Environment Canada says winds could reach up to 70 km/h, which will make it feel more like -9.

According to Environment Canada, on Saturday night the temperature is supposed to drop to around -6 C, and forecasts say the days following will continue to get colder.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said a Texas low was moving into the Great Lakes area, adding there’s more cold air available that’s building over the Prairies.

The City of Toronto has snow-clearing crews on standby and says, “people travelling today are advised to slow down, give themselves extra time and consider taking public transit.”