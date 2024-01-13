Menu

Temperatures set to plummet across GTA, snow operations on high alert

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 13, 2024 2:33 pm
According to Environment Canada, Toronto has more snow and cold temperatures ahead. Cars drive through blowing snow during a snowstorm in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
According to Environment Canada, Toronto has more snow and cold temperatures ahead. Cars drive through blowing snow during a snowstorm in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
While the Greater Toronto Area has seen mixed unseasonable weather for the last few weeks, the weekend is supposed to feel more like winter.

The city was inundated by snow and rain Friday night with heavy winds, and forecasts suggest the blustery weather isn’t over.

Toronto is expected to see periodic snow and much colder temperatures throughout the weekend.

While Saturday afternoon’s forecast calls for a high of 1 C, Environment Canada says winds could reach up to 70 km/h, which will make it feel more like -9.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to Environment Canada, on Saturday night the temperature is supposed to drop to around -6 C, and forecasts say the days following will continue to get colder.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said a Texas low was moving into the Great Lakes area, adding there’s more cold air available that’s building over the Prairies.

The City of Toronto has snow-clearing crews on standby and says, “people travelling today are advised to slow down, give themselves extra time and consider taking public transit.”

Toronto bracing for winter storm that will bring snow and rain
