Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Weyburn, Sask., hospital set to resume operations following evacuation

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted January 13, 2024 1:27 pm
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said operations would resume Saturday after the Weyburn General Hospital was evacuated Friday. (File image). View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said operations would resume Saturday after the Weyburn General Hospital was evacuated Friday. (File image). Global News files
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Operations at Weyburn General Hospital in Saskatchewan are set to resume, following an evacuation due to a strong chemical odor that was observed on Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued a media release saying all patients, 22 in total, were evacuated to local care homes. Staff were also evacuated, and EMS was on standby support for patients. Operations remained disturbed until at least 5 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Just after 9 a.m. Saturday, the SHA sent out an email saying it was working to resume operations at the facility.

“After removing the source of the chemical odour, the SHA facility maintenance staff have ventilated the building and are thoroughly cleaning impacted areas to remove remaining chemical odour,” the SHA said in their release.

Trending Now

“Emergency Department access at the Weyburn General Hospital is anticipated to resume in the afternoon of Saturday, January 13th,” the SHA release said.

Story continues below advertisement

The SHA said once normal operations at the Weyburn General Hospital resumed, patients that were evacuated to local care homes and other health centres would be transferred back to the facility.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices