Weyburn, Sask., hospital set to resume operations following evacuation

Send this page to someone via email

Operations at Weyburn General Hospital in Saskatchewan are set to resume, following an evacuation due to a strong chemical odor that was observed on Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued a media release saying all patients, 22 in total, were evacuated to local care homes. Staff were also evacuated, and EMS was on standby support for patients. Operations remained disturbed until at least 5 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Just after 9 a.m. Saturday, the SHA sent out an email saying it was working to resume operations at the facility.

“After removing the source of the chemical odour, the SHA facility maintenance staff have ventilated the building and are thoroughly cleaning impacted areas to remove remaining chemical odour,” the SHA said in their release.

“Emergency Department access at the Weyburn General Hospital is anticipated to resume in the afternoon of Saturday, January 13th,” the SHA release said.

Story continues below advertisement

The SHA said once normal operations at the Weyburn General Hospital resumed, patients that were evacuated to local care homes and other health centres would be transferred back to the facility.