Crime

79-year-old arrested in Queensway sexual assault investigation

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 13, 2024 10:27 am
Police in Toronto have arrested an elderly man following a series of sexual assaults in the Queensway area. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Toronto have arrested an elderly man following a series of sexual assaults in the Queensway area. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Toronto police say they have arrested a 79-year-old man in connection with a series of sexual assaults that occurred over the past few months in Etobicoke.

In several reports of incidents beginning in October, the suspect would approach the victim and request they use a translator application to speak with him.

As the suspect stood close to the victim, he would extend his hand for a handshake then pull the victim in closer and sexually assault them, officers said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

These assaults all reportedly occurred in the area of the Queensway and the West Mall in Etobicoke.

Police announced Saturday they had arrested a 79-year-old Toronto man and charged him with six counts of sexual assault.

— with files from Ainsley Smith

