‘Worst Tinder date ever’: Jann Arden asked to clean up own head wound in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

You’ll pardon her if Jann Arden considers the recent treatment she got at a Canadian hospital a bit “Insensitive.”

On Thursday afternoon, Arden posted a video on social media from an unnamed hospital, with an apparent head wound after a real incident with a virtual reality headset.

“I had the goggles on for 30 seconds and I was walking on a plank, and I fell off the plank and f—ing hit the floor and smashed my head so f—ing hard against the wall that I need a bunch of stitches,” Arden said in the video.

The next video showed Arden in another area, with hospital gown and towel over her shoulders, and a man she identified as Nigel wearing gloves and holding another towel apparently stained with blood.

“So because there’s cutbacks in the medical system here in Canada, they’ve asked us to clean up our own head,” Arden said, chuckling. “So that’s what we’re doing.”

Story continues below advertisement

5:35 Get in the holiday spirit with Jann Arden

Arden asked if Nigel felt alright and if he felt “barfy.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Is that alright?” he asked her.

“It feels so f—ing good,” she responded.

“This is the worst Tinder date I’ve ever been on.”

A musician who’s also had screen time as an actor, Arden hails from southern Alberta and other recent social media posts indicate she’s recently spent time in areas experiencing extreme cold, like Alberta. In mid-December 2023, she was featured in A Jann Arden Christmas at Calgary’s Jack Singer Concert Hall.

In her career, Arden has received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and has won two Canadian Screen Awards. She’s also recently been outspoken against the export of live horses for slaughter.

Story continues below advertisement

She didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from Global News.