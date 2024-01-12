Town of Greater Napanee targeted by hackers, impact as yet unknown

Send this page to someone via email

Greater Napanee, Ont., says it has been targeted by hackers.

The town said in a release Friday that its systems were recently hit by what officials are calling “a cyber security incident.”

The town says it became aware of the incident Thursday.

“We moved quickly to address the incident, shutting down access to our systems to minimize any impact and maintain integrity,” officials said.

“We immediately engaged a team of experts to investigate the incident and have notified law enforcement.

“We have been working around the clock to further investigate this incident, including details around how it occurred.”

The town released no other details Friday but did say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

“Our investigation is still in the very early stages. Until it is further along, we are not able to determine with certainty its impacts,” the statement reads.

“Once that investigation is completed, we will take the appropriate and immediate steps to communicate directly with anyone impacted.”