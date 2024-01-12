Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. campsite reservations for 2024 now available online

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 6:57 pm
File photo of a BC Parks campsite. View image in full screen
File photo of a BC Parks campsite. Ministry of Environment
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strange as this may sound, considering the current frigid conditions, but thinking of camping in beautiful British Columbia this spring?

If so, the Ministry of Environment says reservations for your favourite provincial campsite are now available for 2024.

The Ministry says campers can book a spot four months ahead of their date.

Reservations opened on Monday for the start of camping season on May 8, though campers will have to wait until Jan. 17 for May long weekend reservations.

Click to play video: 'B.C. camping reservations open Tuesday'
B.C. camping reservations open Tuesday

The latest park added to the reservation list is Martha Creek Provincial Park near Revelstoke.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

According to BC Parks, it has great fishing, a wharf, a paved boat launch and 83 first-come, first-served reservable campsites. The park gates are open from May 8 to Sept. 30.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The province’s reservation service relaunched in March 2022 as part of BC Park’s broader redesign.

The ministry said that in 2023, more than 366,000 camping reservations were made, an increase of 15 per cent from 2022.

Prospective campers can select up to five options, and if a campsite becomes available, they will receive a notification email that the site can be reserved.

For more information about reserving a campsite, visit BC Parks.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices