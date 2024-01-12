B.C. campsite reservations for 2024 now available online

Send this page to someone via email

Strange as this may sound, considering the current frigid conditions, but thinking of camping in beautiful British Columbia this spring?

If so, the Ministry of Environment says reservations for your favourite provincial campsite are now available for 2024.

The Ministry says campers can book a spot four months ahead of their date.

Reservations opened on Monday for the start of camping season on May 8, though campers will have to wait until Jan. 17 for May long weekend reservations.

0:37 B.C. camping reservations open Tuesday

The latest park added to the reservation list is Martha Creek Provincial Park near Revelstoke.

Story continues below advertisement

According to BC Parks, it has great fishing, a wharf, a paved boat launch and 83 first-come, first-served reservable campsites. The park gates are open from May 8 to Sept. 30.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The province’s reservation service relaunched in March 2022 as part of BC Park’s broader redesign.

The ministry said that in 2023, more than 366,000 camping reservations were made, an increase of 15 per cent from 2022.

Prospective campers can select up to five options, and if a campsite becomes available, they will receive a notification email that the site can be reserved.

For more information about reserving a campsite, visit BC Parks.