Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

‘A miracle’: Sisters separated by ’60s Scoop meet for first time in Vancouver

It was a reunion decades in the making and a kickoff to the new year the Quill family will never forget.

Sisters Nita and Brandy Quill met for the first time at a SkyTrain station in Vancouver last week, more than 30 years after they were separated during a period of colonial violence against Indigenous families known as the ’60s Scoop. The pair found each other on Facebook in the years after their mother’s death.

“It’s surreal. Nothing like this has ever happened in our lives before,” Brandy said, embracing her long-lost sister at Burrard Station downtown.

“This is to me a miracle. I’m just trying to take it in. It will probably take a long time to process it. It’s a dream come true.”

2:15 Emotional meeting for B.C. sisters separated by ‘Sixties Scoop’

Gift from late husband lost in Kelowna returned to woman

A woman has been reunited with a precious item, gifted to her by her late husband.

On Dec. 27, someone came across the ring in downtown Kelowna and took it to the RCMP in the hopes that its rightful owner could be found.

Police said the owner was able to positively identify it with proof of ownership and is very thankful it was turned in.

“This is a story with a happy ending for the owner,” RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters said.

B.C. to offer Canada’s first at-home, self-screening test for cervical cancer

B.C. residents will soon become the first in Canada to have access to an at-home, self-screening test for cervical cancer.

He said doctors in B.C. have been looking for ways to improve the diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause cervical cancer. Later this month, residents will be able to go online and order the self-screening test, do it at home and send it to the lab to be tested.

2:17 B.C. to offer Canada’s first at-home, self-screening test for cervical cancer

Kelowna Rockets lend helping hand after Seattle T-Birds’ bus hits ditch

Normally, stout opponents, the Kelowna Rockets came to the aid of the Seattle Thunderbirds on Tuesday night.

The Rockets say they heard about the incident, then contacted the Thunderbirds, with Kelowna president and GM Bruce Hamilton sending out his team bus to pick up Seattle.

“You know what? We’re all partners,” said Hamilton. “They would do the same for me. You help out because you don’t want anybody sitting up there for an extended period of time.”

‘Hockey is for everyone’: Vancouver Canucks announce 7th annual Pride Night

The Vancouver Canucks released details of their annual Pride Night game for the 2023-24 season.

The game and celebrations will be on Thursday, Jan. 18., the night of the game against the Arizona Coyotes. It will be presented by Stanley Park Brewing.

“Celebrating diversity and inclusion with the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is a very important cause to our entire organization,” Michael Doyle, Canucks Sports & Entertainment business operations president, said.

“We are excited about the activities planned that allow us to show our support and raise awareness and understanding in our community.

