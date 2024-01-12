‘Hockey is for everyone’: Vancouver Canucks announce 7th annual Pride Night

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canucks released details of their annual Pride Night game for the 2023-24 season.

The game and celebrations will be on Thursday, Jan. 18., the night of the game against the Arizona Coyotes. It will be presented by Stanley Park Brewing.

“Celebrating diversity and inclusion with the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is a very important cause to our entire organization,” Michael Doyle, Canucks Sports & Entertainment business operations president, said.

“We are excited about the activities planned that allow us to show our support and raise awareness and understanding in our community.

“Hockey is for everyone, and we look forward to coming together and celebrating these important values with our fans.”

Join in the celebration of Pride Night on January 18 as the #Canucks take on the Arizona Coyotes! 🎉 TICKETS | https://t.co/C0Jh6ivIVT pic.twitter.com/kmqzaDNUQv — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 12, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The Canucks said the organization is proud to welcome and support any teammate, coach and fan who brings passion to the community.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“It is important that everyone, from fans to teammates and coaches, feel welcome and supported enjoying the game we love, regardless of gender identity, or expression, sexual orientation, race, colour, religion, or disability,” Canucks staff said in a release.

To help celebrate Pride, new merchandise was created with artist MIO and will be available on Vanbase.ca

The night will feature a pregame party at the Plaza and several activities, and events, inside the area.

Also, a $20,000 donation will be made to QMUNITY, a non-profit organization based in Vancouver, that provides support to the LGBTQ2 community.