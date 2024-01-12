Menu

Canada

‘Hockey is for everyone’: Vancouver Canucks announce 7th annual Pride Night

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 4:26 pm
The Vancouver Canucks 7th-annual Pride Night will be on Thursday, Jan. 18. View image in full screen
The Vancouver Canucks 7th-annual Pride Night will be on Thursday, Jan. 18. Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks released details of their annual Pride Night game for the 2023-24 season.

The game and celebrations will be on Thursday, Jan. 18., the night of the game against the Arizona Coyotes. It will be presented by Stanley Park Brewing.

“Celebrating diversity and inclusion with the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is a very important cause to our entire organization,” Michael Doyle, Canucks Sports & Entertainment business operations president, said.

“We are excited about the activities planned that allow us to show our support and raise awareness and understanding in our community.

“Hockey is for everyone, and we look forward to coming together and celebrating these important values with our fans.”

The Canucks said the organization is proud to welcome and support any teammate, coach and fan who brings passion to the community.

“It is important that everyone, from fans to teammates and coaches, feel welcome and supported enjoying the game we love, regardless of gender identity, or expression, sexual orientation, race, colour, religion, or disability,” Canucks staff said in a release.

To help celebrate Pride, new merchandise was created with artist MIO and will be available on Vanbase.ca

The night will feature a pregame party at the Plaza and several activities, and events, inside the area.

Also, a $20,000 donation will be made to QMUNITY, a non-profit organization based in Vancouver, that provides support to the LGBTQ2 community.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

