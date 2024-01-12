Menu

Share

Crime

B.C. homicide police to lift veil on ‘complexities’ of gang-related investigations

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 1:30 pm
Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) speaks at a Mon. June 19, 2023, press conference about a high-profile shooting in Surrey, B.C. View image in full screen
FILE: Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) speaks at a Mon. June 19, 2023, press conference. Jim Mulleder/Global News
B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is holding a press conference Friday to provide insight into the complexities of solving gang-related homicides.

Global News will be holding a live stream of the press conference in this article, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The presentation is being held at the BC RCMP headquarters in Surrey.

Officials will be using the homicide of Randeep Kang as a case study.

— More to come …

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

