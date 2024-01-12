Teens robbed on walk to school, Winnipeg cops say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking to identify a suspect after three teens reported robberies while they were walking to school in the Elmwood area Thursday morning.

Police said the victims were separately confronted by an armed man who demanded personal property, near Chalmers Avenue between 8:30 and 9 a.m.

Although no one was hurt in any of the incidents, the school sent out a notification to families.

According to police, the man was wearing a ski mask and a dark jacket with the hood pulled up at the time of the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS.