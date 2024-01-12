Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Winnipeg Avenue fire, believed to be accidental, sends 1 to hospital in critical condition

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 10:41 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire on Winnipeg Avenue Thursday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said crews were called to the scene around 8:15 p.m., where they found smoke coming from inside the two-and-a-half-storey building.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control quickly, in just over 15 minutes. The injured person was found inside the building, treated by paramedics at the scene, and taken to hospital. No one else was hurt in the incident.

An investigation of the fire continues, but it’s believed to be accidental based on preliminary observations.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire crews respond to downtown apartment building'
Winnipeg fire crews respond to downtown apartment building
