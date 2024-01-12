Winnipeg Avenue fire, believed to be accidental, sends 1 to hospital in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire on Winnipeg Avenue Thursday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said crews were called to the scene around 8:15 p.m., where they found smoke coming from inside the two-and-a-half-storey building.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control quickly, in just over 15 minutes. The injured person was found inside the building, treated by paramedics at the scene, and taken to hospital. No one else was hurt in the incident.

An investigation of the fire continues, but it’s believed to be accidental based on preliminary observations.