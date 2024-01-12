Erin man faces sexual assault charges: Wellington OPP

Wellington OPP say charges have been laid in connection with a sexual assault investigation dating back to last year.
OPP said they began investigating after receiving reports about sexual assaults that occurred at a home between May and September 2023.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
A 58-year-old from Erin has been charged.
Trending Now
OPP said victims of sexual assault are not alone and if you or someone you know needs support, there are a number of local resources available.
More on Crime
- Man who waved terrorist flag in Toronto charged with public incitement of hatred: police
- Winnipeg man convicted of massive crime spree escapes Manitoba prison
- ‘Screaming and yelling’: Ontario family woken up by armed men in break-in attempt
- Triple stabbing at Quebec restaurant and its possible link to terrorism under investigation
Comments