Erin man faces sexual assault charges: Wellington OPP

Wellington OPP say charges have been laid in connection with a sexual assault investigation dating back to last year.

OPP said they began investigating after receiving reports about sexual assaults that occurred at a home between May and September 2023.

A 58-year-old from Erin has been charged.

OPP said victims of sexual assault are not alone and if you or someone you know needs support, there are a number of local resources available.