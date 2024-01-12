Menu

Crime

Erin man faces sexual assault charges: Wellington OPP

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 12, 2024 7:57 am
Wellington OPP say they began investigating after receiving reports about sexual assaults at a home in Wellington County in 2023. A 58-year-old from Erin has been charged. View image in full screen
Wellington OPP say charges have been laid in connection with a sexual assault investigation dating back to last year.

OPP said they began investigating after receiving reports about sexual assaults that occurred at a home between May and September 2023.

A 58-year-old from Erin has been charged.

OPP said victims of sexual assault are not alone and if you or someone you know needs support, there are a number of local resources available.

 

