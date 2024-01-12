3 shootings within an hour Toronto’s northwest prompt police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police are investigating three shootings that happened within a one-hour time frame in the city’s northwest end on Thursday night.

Police said the first shooting happened at around 9:04 p.m. in the Grandravine Drive and Jane Street area.

A man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound, police said. Paramedics took the victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey SUV.

About a half hour later at 9:29 p.m., officers were called to another shooting a short distance away near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road.

Investigators said officers shell casings were found at the scene. A man in his 20s walked into hospital with gunshot wounds but is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black SUV.

By 10 p.m., officers were called to a third shooting near Albion Road and Armel Court, not far from the first two. Police said there were reports of the sounds of gunshots.

Officers confirmed a firearm was discharged but no injuries were reported. No suspect description or vehicle description was available.

Police have not said if the three shootings are related.

