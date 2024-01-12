Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 shootings within an hour Toronto’s northwest prompt police investigation

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 7:49 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Police are investigating three shootings that happened within a one-hour time frame in the city’s northwest end on Thursday night.

Police said the first shooting happened at around 9:04 p.m. in the Grandravine Drive and Jane Street area.

A man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound, police said. Paramedics took the victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey SUV.

About a half hour later at 9:29 p.m., officers were called to another shooting a short distance away near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road.

Investigators said officers shell casings were found at the scene. A man in his 20s walked into hospital with gunshot wounds but is in stable condition, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect vehicle is described as a black SUV.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

By 10 p.m., officers were called to a third shooting near Albion Road and Armel Court, not far from the first two. Police said there were reports of the sounds of gunshots.

Officers confirmed a firearm was discharged but no injuries were reported. No suspect description or vehicle description was available.

Police have not said if the three shootings are related.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices