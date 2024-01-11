Regina business owner “in shock” after watching surveillance of man who fell from transit bus

Jeff Holt is shocked and “left with an empty gut” after watching a surveillance video of the outside of his business that shows a man who fell from a transit bus and laid on the ground for hours.

“Nobody seems to care anymore. I don’t know if it’s a fear thing that people that don’t want to roll the windows down or try to help,” said Holt, owner of Flatlander Express Inc. “I mean, roll your window down, see if the gentleman’s okay. Call 911. As a society, I think we’re letting everybody be on their own and not trying to get involved anymore. People are scared, maybe.”

On Dec. 31, 2023, Holt was called by police asking if his business had surveillance. Since he was out of town at that time, he released the video to police on Jan. 1. It wasn’t until three days later he received a call back from police.

“My whole thought about everything is that nobody seems to care about anybody in the cold weather,” he said. “A lot of passersby must have seen a gentleman struggling outside. He lied there from 8 o’clock to at least midnight … 911 was called in at 3:30 when he was deceased.”

According to a Regina Police Service release dated on Dec. 31, 2023, police were dispatched to the area of the 100 block of 4th Avenue East for a report of a deceased male. On Jan. 2, 2024, RPS stated in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service the man’s death is not criminal.

Police stated in circumstances where a person may appear to be in distress, to call 911.

“We ask the public to always call 911 if they see someone in distress, injured or in danger. Even if you aren’t sure, but something seems off, please call,” police stated. “We must work together in order to keep our community and our city safe.”

Global News contacted the City and received the following in a statement: “The City of Regina is saddened to learn of the passing of a resident and offer our deepest condolences. Regina Transit continues to work with the Regina Police Service and has no further comment at this time.”