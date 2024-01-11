2 people dead after highway crash in southern Alberta

A head-on collision on a southern Alberta highway has left two people dead, according to the RCMP.
Officers from RCMP detachments in Fort MacLeod and Picture Butte were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 at Township Road 104 at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while three people were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not say who was travelling in which vehicle, but said the two people who died were in the same vehicle. One of them was a 63-year-old man from Taber, Alta., and the other was a 52-year-old man from Nipawin, Sask.
While an investigation is ongoing, police said investigators believe one vehicle crossed the road’s centre line before hitting the other vehicle.
