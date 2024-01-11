Menu

Crime

Meth, fentanyl seized in Trenton drug raid, 4 charged

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 3:20 pm
Four people are facing drug-related charges following a raid at a home in Trenton early Thursday. View image in full screen
Four people are facing drug-related charges following a raid at a home in Trenton early Thursday. Don Mitchell/Global News
An early-morning raid at a Trenton home has led to drug trafficking charges for four people.

Officers from Quinte West OPP’s street crime unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at a home on Whites Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say officers found an undisclosed quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine inside the home, as well as cash and weapons.

Roger Baker, 50, Katelynn Harpell, 28, Brian Vachon, 39, and Ashley Ewanchek, 36, all from Quinte West, are facing drug trafficking-related charges.

