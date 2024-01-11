Meth, fentanyl seized in Trenton drug raid, 4 charged

See more sharing options

An early-morning raid at a Trenton home has led to drug trafficking charges for four people.

Officers from Quinte West OPP’s street crime unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at a home on Whites Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say officers found an undisclosed quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine inside the home, as well as cash and weapons.

Roger Baker, 50, Katelynn Harpell, 28, Brian Vachon, 39, and Ashley Ewanchek, 36, all from Quinte West, are facing drug trafficking-related charges.

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, cash and imitation weapons were seized in #QuinteOPP area this morning.#OPPStreetCrime executed a warrant. Four people are facing drug trafficking and other charges. ^aw pic.twitter.com/88dpiKWALB — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 11, 2024