Canada

Nominations open for LG’s Awards for Historical Preservation and Promotion

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 1:22 pm
Anita Neville.
Anita Neville. Twitter / Anita Neville
The Lieutenant-Governor, Anita R. Neville, is looking to award Manitobans who have been dedicated to preserving and promoting Manitoba’s history, and your opinion counts.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Awards for Historical Preservation and Promotion will be presented to nominated individuals who have:

  • written historical publications and documents
  • stewarded museums and archives
  • raised public education, advocacy and awareness
  • participated in a committee or community service
  • preserved historic sites or buildings
  • engaged in art and media.
Awards will be presented in consultation with the Manitoba Historical Society (MHS), which will receive nominations from the public and recommend up to five individuals to receive awards.

Two awards will be for those 30-years-old and younger, the province said, adding that paid professionals in the field of history and heritage will not be considered.

MHS said nominations must be received by Friday, March 1, 2024, and that nomination forms can be found on it’s website.

Story continues below advertisement
A Winnipeg historian’s journey for family history
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

