Nominations open for LG’s Awards for Historical Preservation and Promotion

The Lieutenant-Governor, Anita R. Neville, is looking to award Manitobans who have been dedicated to preserving and promoting Manitoba’s history, and your opinion counts.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Awards for Historical Preservation and Promotion will be presented to nominated individuals who have:

written historical publications and documents

stewarded museums and archives

raised public education, advocacy and awareness

participated in a committee or community service

preserved historic sites or buildings

engaged in art and media.

Awards will be presented in consultation with the Manitoba Historical Society (MHS), which will receive nominations from the public and recommend up to five individuals to receive awards.

Two awards will be for those 30-years-old and younger, the province said, adding that paid professionals in the field of history and heritage will not be considered.

MHS said nominations must be received by Friday, March 1, 2024, and that nomination forms can be found on it’s website.

