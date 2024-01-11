Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Triple stabbing at Quebec restaurant and its possible link to terrorism under investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2024 12:44 pm
The RCMP's Quebec detachment says it has sent investigators to determine whether a stabbing at a restaurant north of Quebec City before Christmas was an act of terrorism. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP's Quebec detachment says it has sent investigators to determine whether a stabbing at a restaurant north of Quebec City before Christmas was an act of terrorism. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP are investigating whether a triple stabbing at a restaurant north of Quebec City in December was linked to terrorism.

The attack occurred Dec. 20 at restaurant La Belle et La Boeuf in Saguenay’s Chicoutimi borough, about 180 kilometres north of Quebec City.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa teen facing new charges, on top of terrorism offences'
Ottawa teen facing new charges, on top of terrorism offences

Restaurant employee Ahmed May, 30, was arrested after three of his colleagues were injured in the knife attack.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP Sgt. Charles Poirier confirmed Thursday in an email that the force is investigating to determine whether the attack was linked to terrorism.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

May faces numerous charges including three counts of attempted murder, and aggravated assault against two peace officers.

The accused is due back in court on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Ecuador: Gunmen storm TV studio live on air, police arrest 13 suspects'
Ecuador: Gunmen storm TV studio live on air, police arrest 13 suspects
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices