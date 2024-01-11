Teens return home, in ‘shock’ over attention for saving drowning couple

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of teenage girls from Montreal were soaking in humble gratitude when they arrived home after they saved a couple from drowning in Barbados.

Emma Bassermann, 14, and Zoe Meklensek-Ireland, 13, landed at Montreal’s Trudeau airport late Wednesday night. They both say they were surprised at how much attention the rescue has drawn in the past few days.

“It was a big shock,” Emma said in an interview after their plane landed.

“Because for us, you know, it’s something everyone would do if they see someone in danger. They would go and help them too.”

Emma and Zoe are being hailed as heroes after they dove into choppy waters off a beach on the south side of Barbados when they heard a cry for help.

Emma, a competitive swimmer who trains with the Dorval swim club, was part of a 10-day training camp in the Carribean country. Zoe’s father Chuck Meklensek is the the national development coach for the Dorval swim club and Zoe trained in the sport until last year.

The teen girls swam out nearly 50 feet away from their spot to help London, England resident Belinda Stone back to shore. Stone had swam out but was caught in a riptide and there were no lifeguards on duty at the resort.

After she was safely brought back to the beach, Emma and Zoe realized Stone’s husband also needed help — and they swam out with a boogie board to rescue him too.

Zoe said at first she was shocked and a bit confused that their actions were going viral online, but she is grateful that it has had a positive impact.

The girls remain in touch with the Stones.

“We’re friends on Facebook,” Zoe said. “They made a great post about us, which we’re so grateful for.”

‘Strong and determined’ teens

The parents are proud of the daughters they raised.

Tara White, Emma’s mother, described her teenager as “a very kind soul.” As a special treat to reward her for her actions, Emma will get Mr. Puffs’ loukamades, which are deep-fried dough balls.

“It was just somebody in need,” White said from the airport. “It doesn’t surprise me at all that she would.”

Meklensek, Zoe’s dad and the swim coach who was on the trip, said he was very happy and proud of the girls for their assistance.

Zoe’s mother said the scope of their heroic actions became clear when she spoke to Belinda Stone about the rescue.

“(Stone) told us she was planning her will while bobbing in the ocean and she didn’t know if they were going to make it back,” Michelle Ireland said. “Then it really hit home what they had done.”

The two teens are now going back to school. Emma plans on a few days of rest before diving back into competitive swimming, while Zoe will continue with basketball.

Raynald Hawkins, general manager of the Lifesaving Society’s Quebec branch, commended the girls on using their swimming skills to rescue others.

The Lifesaving Society will likely recognize Emma and Zoe at their annual gala where they honour Quebecers who have prevented drownings, according to Hawkins.

“When I saw that on the social network, I give to them my congratulations because they saved lives and they meet our mission because our mission is saving lives,” he said Thursday.

— with files from Global’s Felicia Parrillo, Amanda Jelowicki, Phil Carpenter and Annabelle Olivier