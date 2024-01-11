Polar Plunge returns to Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are bringing back the city’s most freezing fundraiser.

This year’s Polar Plunge will include brave plungers leaping into the frigid waters of Lake Ontario in Kingston on Feb. 11.

The fundraiser, run in partnership with the Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run, raises money and awareness for the athletes and families of Special Olympics Ontario.

“This non-profit organization helps provide quality sports and training programs for children, youth and adults with intellectual disabilities that are only possible through the generous donations that are raised at events such as the Polar Plunge,” the city of Kingston said in a media release.

Registration for the event kicks off at Confederation Place Hotel at 9:30 a.m. before registered jumpers start taking the plunge off Crawford Wharf at the bottom of Brock Street at 11 a.m.

Spectators are welcome to cheer on the plungers, police say.

Plungers can register as individuals or teams, and donations can also be made by people more interested in watching from the warm sidelines.

To register, donate and find more information go to the 2024 Polar Plunge website.