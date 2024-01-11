Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Polar Plunge returns to Kingston

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston Polar Plunge'
Kingston Polar Plunge
Kingston Polar Plunge – Feb 12, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston police are bringing back the city’s most freezing fundraiser.

This year’s Polar Plunge will include brave plungers leaping into the frigid waters of Lake Ontario in Kingston on Feb. 11.

The fundraiser, run in partnership with the Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run, raises money and awareness for the athletes and families of Special Olympics Ontario.

“This non-profit organization helps provide quality sports and training programs for children, youth and adults with intellectual disabilities that are only possible through the generous donations that are raised at events such as the Polar Plunge,” the city of Kingston said in a media release.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Grandmother does polar plunge for charity'
Kingston Grandmother does polar plunge for charity

Registration for the event kicks off at Confederation Place Hotel at 9:30 a.m. before registered jumpers start taking the plunge off Crawford Wharf at the bottom of Brock Street at 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Spectators are welcome to cheer on the plungers, police say.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Plungers can register as individuals or teams, and donations can also be made by people more interested in watching from the warm sidelines.

To register, donate and find more information go to the 2024 Polar Plunge website.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices