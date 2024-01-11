After rush-hour shutdown leaves commuters out in the cold, REM service slowly resumes

Send this page to someone via email

It was a rough and cold ride in for commuters of Montreal’s Réseau express métropolitain (REM).

Service has been re-established on the electric light-rail network after a major service disruption early Thursday morning.

Hundreds of early morning riders were left waiting in the cold as service was down for hours in both directions on the line connecting Montreal to the city’s south shore.

The line was experiencing a technical issue, according to officials with the light-rail network.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The service interruption is due to electrical work being carried out during the night,” REM spokesperson Maxime Bordeleau said.

Crews managed to rectify the problem just before 8 a.m.

Shuttle service was made available for commuters to get to their destination.

Story continues below advertisement