Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

After rush-hour shutdown leaves commuters out in the cold, REM service slowly resumes

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'Problems plague Montreal’s light-rail system early Thursday'
Problems plague Montreal’s light-rail system early Thursday
It was a tough morning for commuters on Montreal's light-rail train network as service was interrupted in both directions to and from the city's south shore. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, the shutdown was due to an electrical problem.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was a rough and cold ride in for commuters of Montreal’s Réseau express métropolitain (REM).

Service has been re-established on the electric light-rail network after a major service disruption early Thursday morning.

Hundreds of early morning riders were left waiting in the cold as service was down for hours in both directions on the line connecting Montreal to the city’s south shore.

The line was experiencing a technical issue, according to officials with the light-rail network.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The service interruption is due to electrical work being carried out during the night,” REM spokesperson Maxime Bordeleau said.

Crews managed to rectify the problem just before 8 a.m.

Shuttle service was made available for commuters to get to their destination.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices