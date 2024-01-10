Menu

Crime

Man and woman arrested, firearms, narcotics seized after drug trafficking investigation

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 10:40 pm
The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of two arrests made in a Drug Trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of two arrests made in a Drug Trafficking investigation. Handout / Toronto Police Service
A man and a woman from Toronto are facing a number of charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in the city’s east end, according to police.

On Jan 4, officers began investigating the suspects who reportedly were trafficking illegal drugs in the Teasdale Place and Pharmacy Avenue area.

Two days later, on Saturday evening, officers executed a search warrant in relation to the investigation and arrested a man and a woman at a residence.

While executing the warrant, police allege the man was in possession of a loaded handgun and a quantity of narcotics and officers recovered two firearms, ammunition, drugs and other items of evidentiary value.

Man and woman arrested, firearms, narcotics seized after drug trafficking investigation - image View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police Service

Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested and faces a number of firearm and drug trafficking related charges including two counts of possession of a firearm obtained by a commission of offence, carrying a concealed weapon, four counts of possessing Schedule 1 substance for trafficking and possessing proceeds of property or thing obtained by crime/not exceeding $5000.

Man and woman arrested, firearms, narcotics seized after drug trafficking investigation - image
Handout / Toronto Police Service
A 38-year-old woman was also arrested and also faces a number of charges including obstruct/resist a public/peace officer, possession of a firearm obtained by a commission of offence and four counts of possessing a Schedule I substance for trafficking.

Police said the man and woman were scheduled to appear at a Toronto bail centre on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100, or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.222tips.com.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

