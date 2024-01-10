Police looking for elderly man who allegedly sexually assaulted multiple females in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for a man wanted in connection to a series of sexual assaults that occurred between October and January in Etobicoke.

Police said the first incident occurred on Oct. 24 just before 12 p.m., in the area of The Queensway and The West Mall.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim and requested they use a translator application to speak with him.

As the suspect stood close to the victim, he extended his hand for a handshake, and as they shook hands, the suspect pulled the victim in closer and sexually assaulted her.

On the evening of Nov. 5, police said they responded to a call for a sexual assault in the area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue. It’s alleged that the suspect approached and interacted with a female victim in the same manner as the first incident before sexually assaulting her.

Two months later, on Jan. 9, at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to another call for a sexual assault in the area of The Queensway and The West Mall.

Police said the suspect approached three separate victims and requested they use a translator application to speak with him. Police allege the suspect stood close to the victims, extended his hand for a handshake and sexually assaulted them as they were shaking hands.

Officers described the suspect as a 70 to 80-year-old man with short grey hair and a European accent. Police said he is often seen wearing a black toque, black jacket, and blue jeans and he also rides a grey Raleigh Mountain bike and wears a red/black helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200, or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.222tips.com.