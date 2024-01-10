Lower Mainland residents warned to prepare for plunging temperatures

Send this page to someone via email

Lower Mainland residents are being urged to take precautions with the season’s first serious cold snap on the way.

The so-far unseasonably warm winter weather is forecast to shift with temperatures plunging overnight.

The mercury could fall to -4 C in Metro Vancouver Thursday, and hover between -7 and -11 C on Friday, Global BC chief meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

“The main story will be the colder air moving in,” Madryga said, adding that “vicious winds” will also add to the mix.

Vancouver Coastal Health medical health officer Michael Schwandt said the falling temperatures bring several health risks.

“We know there is an increased risk of frostbite or hypothermia for people who are spending longer periods of time outdoors,” he said.

Seniors, children, outdoor workers and the homeless are particularly at risk from the cold, he said.

Schwandt said emergency rooms typically see an uptick in people injured from slips and falls during cold weather, and urged people to be prepared for icy walkways.

WorkSafeBC senior manager of prevention services Suzana Prpic said employers with outdoor workers should get ahead of the cold snap by doing an assessment of the forecast and their worksites, then developing a safe work plan with employees.

“Its really understanding the conditions, understanding the work to be done, understanding any preexisting conditions with workers, understanding how long the work is going to take — job duration — and then understanding the weather conditions, the temperature, and developing a plan that speaks to each of those areas,” she said.

Employers need to also ensure they’re monitoring conditions on the worksite, and be prepared to adjust if conditions deteriorate rapidly.

ICBC is also warning drivers and pedestrians to be extra vigilant as conditions change.

Karen Klein, ICBC road safety community coordinator for Surrey and White Rock, said the region typically sees a 91 per cent spike in crashes related to people driving too fast for conditions in January.

She added that more than four in 10 pedestrian collisions happen between October and January due to weather and visibility.

Winter tires are not mandatory in Metro Vancouver, but Klein said drivers should consider mounting them, and should be prepared for black ice in shady areas.

If it snows, drivers must also ensure they’ve completely cleared their vehicle, including the roof, all windows and their head and tail lights.

Drivers should also slow down and be on the lookout for pedestrians she said. Pedestrians, meanwhile, should take care to be visible and to be aware of their surroundings.

“Really take it easy, take your time, be patient,” she said. “And the reality is wherever you are going, if its snowy and icy, its going to take you a little bit longer, and just to be OK with that.”

Meanwhile, the City of Vancouver said its already activated its winter weather response protocol, with its full fleet of trucks deployed to brine streets in anticipation of ice and possible snow.

“Once the snow starts to fall then those same vehicles that are out monitoring the street conditions that are putting down brine and salt, they put their plows down,” manager of street operations Amy Sidwell said.

Sidwell urged people to leave extra time for their trips, and if they aren’t comfortable driving in winter conditions, to leave their car a home.

“When there is snow on the road it can take a bit of time for our crews to get to every surface so we are trying to make sure that people are driving for the conditions, driving slower, leaving more time for their trips, using transit where possible or avoiding trips all together and looking at ‘do I need to make this trip today,'” she said.

Sidwell also reminded Vancouver residents to have snow shovels and salt ready, and that they are required under city bylaws to clear their walkways by 10 a.m. the morning after a snowfall.