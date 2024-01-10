City of Kingston undergoes a study to improve walkability around city hall

The street in front of Kingston city hall may become off-limits to drivers.

The city is considering transforming a portion of Ontario Street, and certain others, into pedestrian pathways.

From Canada Day to the annual buskers rendezvous, it’s not uncommon to find the street in front of city hall closed to vehicle traffic.

There are many events over the spring to fall months when you can find Ontario Street closed.

However, a recent report, called the Ontario and Market Street pedestrianization study, is asking what would happen if this was expanded.

“It’s an environmental assessment of the area if, potentially, down the road they were to think of doing some kind of closure of Ontario and/or Market Street,” said Kingston BIA Executive Director Marijo Cuerrier.

That closure, could be anything from a temporary closure for a day or two to something more permanent that allows pedestrians to walk all the way from Confederation Park right to the front of city hall.

“But none of that’s been decided, they’re just doing the study to see what would happen should we go down that road. and what’s the best case scenario for the community,” added Cuerrier.

According to Mayor Bryan Paterson, the idea behind the survey is to figure out a way to make it more convenient for pedestrians moving from confederation park to market square.

“There is some discussion about ways to make this space in front of city hall more pedestrian friendly. Permanent road closure is one option but I think there are a number of other potential ways that you could enhance the pedestrian feel of this particular area,” said Paterson.

He added that the results of the study are expected to be made public in February.

“I think most of this year is going to be taken with that piece before council is ready to make a decision one way or the other one what we should do,” he said

Paterson said not to expect a decision from council for some time meaning the public might have to wait until later this year, to see if closures of Ontario Street will be more frequent and for longer periods of time.