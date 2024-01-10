Menu

Crime

2 Centre Wellington seniors charged in historical sexual assault case

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 10, 2024 4:36 pm
Wellington OPP Rockwood Detachment. View image in full screen
Wellington OPP Rockwood Detachment. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Wellington County OPP are seeking those who may have been victims in a sexual assault case that dates back over 60 years.

They announced on Wednesday that they have arrested a man and a woman, both from Centre Wellington, in connection with the case.

Investigators say in September 2023 they began looking into reported sexual assault cases between 1961 and 1984.

They say all of them occurred at a residence somewhere in Wellington County.

Investigators say two victims have come forward and believe there could be more.

An 89-year-old man faces multiple charges including gross indecency, indecent assault, sexual assault and forcible confinement. An 85-year-old woman is charged with assault and forcible confinement. Both are scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on March 8.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

