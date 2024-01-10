Edmonton’s Food Bank reaches holiday fundraising goal

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s Food Bank announced Wednesday that it had successfully reached its festive fundraising campaign, collecting 300,000 kilograms of food and $4 million in donations.

The organization said staff are overwhelmed by how much donors and volunteers stepped up over the last eight weeks.

“We actually have food on shelves,” said Tamisan Bencz-Knight, spokesperson for the food bank.

“We’re kind of giddy that we made it. But the work continues.”

The festive campaign was helped by events in the community, at schools and at businesses, and from individuals.

“Money has been difficult and tight for everyone, so it was a hard goal to reach and we’re just pleased that we made it,” Bencz-Knight said. “This last year, 2023, we actually overspent $500,000 on our food purchase budget.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re still experiencing unprecedented numbers of people needing our supports through our hamper programs as well as the needs of our agency partners who themselves are continuously being asked for more.”

1:02 Edmonton’s Food Bank continuing to see record demand in fall 2023

“Donations during this time allow Edmonton’s Food Bank to enter the New Year ready to help people experiencing food insecurity and feed those who need it most,” said executive director Marjorie Bencz.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We food raise and fundraise can by can and dollar by dollar. Knowing that we have so many in our community supporting our work is humbling.”

“Thank you for helping us meet our goals as we continue to put food on the table for our neighbours in need.”

4:27 Edmonton Food Bank partnering with Canadian artists to help those facing food insecurity

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton’s Food Bank needs help year-round. To support, donate and give, please visit edmontonsfoodbank.com.

“Any non-perishable food item is graciously received,” Bencz-Knight said. “Sign up and become a monthly donor. Sign up and become a volunteer with us. Our doors must remain open, and it costs us food, time, as well as money to make sure everything works.

“This money, this food — though it’s a lot and we’re very pleased with it — won’t get us through to the end of the year,” she added. “This is an ongoing thing that we ask and encourage people to make giving a habit. Even if it’s not Edmonton’s Food Bank. Find your passion and connect to that mission and give back to the community.

“It’s been a rough year. Let’s start 2024 with empathy and kindness to each other.”