Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Edmonton’s Food Bank reaches holiday fundraising goal

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 5:12 pm
Boxes of fresh produce at Edmonton's Food Bank on Monday, November 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Boxes of fresh produce at Edmonton's Food Bank on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton’s Food Bank announced Wednesday that it had successfully reached its festive fundraising campaign, collecting 300,000 kilograms of food and $4 million in donations.

The organization said staff are overwhelmed by how much donors and volunteers stepped up over the last eight weeks.

“We actually have food on shelves,” said Tamisan Bencz-Knight, spokesperson for the food bank.

“We’re kind of giddy that we made it. But the work continues.”

The festive campaign was helped by events in the community, at schools and at businesses, and from individuals.

“Money has been difficult and tight for everyone, so it was a hard goal to reach and we’re just pleased that we made it,” Bencz-Knight said. “This last year, 2023, we actually overspent $500,000 on our food purchase budget.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re still experiencing unprecedented numbers of people needing our supports through our hamper programs as well as the needs of our agency partners who themselves are continuously being asked for more.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s Food Bank continuing to see record demand in fall 2023'
Edmonton’s Food Bank continuing to see record demand in fall 2023

“Donations during this time allow Edmonton’s Food Bank to enter the New Year ready to help people experiencing food insecurity and feed those who need it most,” said executive director Marjorie Bencz.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We food raise and fundraise can by can and dollar by dollar. Knowing that we have so many in our community supporting our work is humbling.”

“Thank you for helping us meet our goals as we continue to put food on the table for our neighbours in need.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Food Bank partnering with Canadian artists to help those facing food insecurity'
Edmonton Food Bank partnering with Canadian artists to help those facing food insecurity

 

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton’s Food Bank needs help year-round. To support, donate and give, please visit edmontonsfoodbank.com.

“Any non-perishable food item is graciously received,” Bencz-Knight said. “Sign up and become a monthly donor. Sign up and become a volunteer with us. Our doors must remain open, and it costs us food, time, as well as money to make sure everything works.

“This money, this food — though it’s a lot and we’re very pleased with it — won’t get us through to the end of the year,” she added. “This is an ongoing thing that we ask and encourage people to make giving a habit. Even if it’s not Edmonton’s Food Bank. Find your passion and connect to that mission and give back to the community.

“It’s been a rough year. Let’s start 2024 with empathy and kindness to each other.”

Click to play video: 'U of A ‘Community Pantry’ to help alleviate campus food bank pressures'
U of A ‘Community Pantry’ to help alleviate campus food bank pressures
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices