Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Halifax’s historic Northwest Arm, haven for boaters, gains protection from infilling

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2024 3:25 pm
Halifax city council has voted to restrict the infilling of an ocean inlet near Halifax harbour, in a move some advocates say recognizes the risk rising seas pose along the East Coast. This undated artist's concept handout image depicts what infilling could potentially result in Halifax’s Northwest Arm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ecology Action Centre, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
Halifax city council has voted to restrict the infilling of an ocean inlet near Halifax harbour, in a move some advocates say recognizes the risk rising seas pose along the East Coast. This undated artist's concept handout image depicts what infilling could potentially result in Halifax’s Northwest Arm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ecology Action Centre, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax’s historic Northwest Arm, an inlet famous as a playground for boaters since before Confederation, has received some protection from surrounding landowners who want to fill in the ocean with soil and rock.

Over the decades, some property owners in the area have expanded their lots along the water in the arm — just west of Halifax’s main harbour — in order to add decks, gazebos and wharfs.

On Tuesday, Halifax city council voted to permit infilling only to reinforce walls on private properties and for public uses such as the protection of historic sites or the creation of ferry terminals.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Advocates and local residents have warned that infilling would cause water to rise dangerously during storm surges and restrict boating activities in a waterway that’s been a recreational playground since before Confederation.

The right to build on “water lots” along Halifax harbour was part of a pre-Confederation system, created in an era when transport was often by water and landowners needed the right to erect wharfs for their boats.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'HRM repairing Northwest arm sea wall'
HRM repairing Northwest arm sea wall
Trending Now

This left the infilling applications with regulators with Transport Canada, but after years of lobbying, the federal transport minister has agreed to require those seeking permits to first comply with city rules.

The special deal between Halifax and the federal government is described by city staff as unique to the Northwest Arm, as it recognizes “the historic recreational and other uses” of the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices