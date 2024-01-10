Menu

Family tradition brings winter warmth to Calgary’s homeless during cold snap

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 5:16 pm
Karmran and Imran Rajpoot sort donated coats they collect to give to Calgary's homeless:. View image in full screen
Karmran and Imran Rajpoot sort donated coats they collect to give to Calgary's homeless:. Gil Tucker/Global News
The blast of winter that’s hitting Alberta brings a very busy week for a generous Calgary family.

The frigid temperatures aren’t stopping them from carrying on a long tradition of helping others make it through the cold.

Members of the Rajpoot family collect donated coats at their Dolphin Dry Cleaners outlets around Calgary.

The Rajpoots and some of their staff head downtown in a company van each Saturday afternoon to distribute the coats and other winter clothing items to those living on the streets.

“When I give them a coat and see their face light up, that’s better than anything else I can do,” Karman Rajpoot said.

Calgary ramps up efforts to protect homeless during harsh winter

Giving coats to those struggling is a family tradition that goes back 23 years.

“It was very shocking to me that people are homeless and foodless in Canada,” Uzma Rajpoot said. “It was very heartbreaking for me.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Family members have noticed a growing need in Calgary.

“Homelessness went through the roof as soon as COVID hit,” Imran Rajpoot said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Agencies that support the homeless says the Rajpoots’ efforts are especially welcome during extreme winter weather.

“Particularly when the weather turns cold, the need escalates,” The Mustard Seed’s Jaret Giroux said. “People that are experiencing homelessness really struggle to maintain good, proper clothing to keep them safe from the elements.”

Winter coat drive aims to meet ‘really high demand’ in Calgary

The Rajpoots clean every coat they get and also repair garments as needed.

“This is our duty: if we could do something, we should do something to help other people,” Uzma Rajpoot said. “Everybody’s not as lucky as us.”

The family says support from the community has played a key role in the effort to help struggling Calgarians.

“All of our locations, all eight of them, have a donation bin at the front counter,” Kamran Rajpoot said, “and they’re full every week.”

Along with the winter clothing, the Rajpoots also make sandwiches and other food items to hand out from their van each week.

“The weather won’t stop us,” Kamran Rajpoot said. “They need the help more than ever.”

