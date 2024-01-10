Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police charge man with numerous drug and weapon offences

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 2:26 pm
At around 3 a.m. on Saturday there was a serious two vehicle collision on 50th Street near 41st Avenue S.W. said Edmonton police. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge is seen in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 28-year-old man has been charged with more than a dozen drug and weapons-related offences following an incident in north central Edmonton earlier this week.

At about 6 p.m. on Sunday, police in the area of 118 Avenue and 104 Street said they saw a man who was wanted for 12 outstanding firearm-related warrants.

When police approached him, officers said he dropped a backpack he was carrying and fled on foot.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police pursued the man, who allegedly got rid of a loaded handgun while the pursuit was underway.

He was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

Police said he was found in possession of 58.9 grams of fentanyl, 19.5 grams of cocaine and 13.8 grams of methamphetamine. The street value of the drugs is about $12,300, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

Story continues below advertisement

A semi-automatic rifle with two loaded magazines and 32 bullets were found in the discarded backpack, police said.

Jeffery Saulteaux is charged with 15 drug trafficking and weapon-related charges, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Police said Saulteaux has a “significant criminal history” involving violence, weapons and firearms, which dates back to 2017.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices