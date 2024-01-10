Edmonton police charge man with numerous drug and weapon offences

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man has been charged with more than a dozen drug and weapons-related offences following an incident in north central Edmonton earlier this week.

At about 6 p.m. on Sunday, police in the area of 118 Avenue and 104 Street said they saw a man who was wanted for 12 outstanding firearm-related warrants.

When police approached him, officers said he dropped a backpack he was carrying and fled on foot.

Police pursued the man, who allegedly got rid of a loaded handgun while the pursuit was underway.

He was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

Police said he was found in possession of 58.9 grams of fentanyl, 19.5 grams of cocaine and 13.8 grams of methamphetamine. The street value of the drugs is about $12,300, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

A semi-automatic rifle with two loaded magazines and 32 bullets were found in the discarded backpack, police said.

Jeffery Saulteaux is charged with 15 drug trafficking and weapon-related charges, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Police said Saulteaux has a “significant criminal history” involving violence, weapons and firearms, which dates back to 2017.