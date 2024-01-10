Hamilton man faces charges in Niagara Region child porn investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with a child pornography investigation conducted by the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS).

Investigators say evidence connected with the child exploitation probe, which started in November, turned up during a raid at the suspect’s home on Wednesday morning.

“Detectives from Niagara and Hamilton Police Services executed a search warrant at a private residence in Hamilton and seized numerous devices capable of storing electronic data,” an NRPS spokesperson said in a statement after charges were laid.

The 32-year-old accused, identified in a release, is facing three charges in all, including possession of child pornography and failing to comply with an order connected to a previous conviction in a child-related case, the NRPS says.

Detectives say the investigation began when several uploads of sex abuse material were discovered on a Google cloud-based storage service.