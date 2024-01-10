Hamilton man faces charges in Niagara Region child porn investigation

A Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with a child pornography investigation conducted by the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS).
Investigators say evidence connected with the child exploitation probe, which started in November, turned up during a raid at the suspect’s home on Wednesday morning.
“Detectives from Niagara and Hamilton Police Services executed a search warrant at a private residence in Hamilton and seized numerous devices capable of storing electronic data,” an NRPS spokesperson said in a statement after charges were laid.
The 32-year-old accused, identified in a release, is facing three charges in all, including possession of child pornography and failing to comply with an order connected to a previous conviction in a child-related case, the NRPS says.
Detectives say the investigation began when several uploads of sex abuse material were discovered on a Google cloud-based storage service.
- Police chief defends charging store clerk accused of beating robbery suspect with bat
- ‘He was a hero’: N.B. mother mourns son killed in devastating encampment fire
- Calif. police seek help to identify B.C.-born serial killer’s last unknown victim
- ‘Enough is enough’: Native group lambastes lack of police response in Ontario woman’s death
Comments