Coquihalla Highway crash victim identified as beloved hockey dad

Send this page to someone via email

A person who died in a vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway Monday has been identified.

The New Westminster Minor Hockey Association said Ravil Gabbassov and his son were involved in the crash on Highway 5, about 45 kilometres south of Merritt.

While his son escaped with minor injuries, Gabbassov tragically lost his life.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a semi-truck. RCMP officers confirmed they are investigating the exact cause of the collision.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Coquihalla Highway was under a winter storm warning at the time.

“I was devastated,” Justin Bourne, the president of the New Westminster Minor Hockey Association said. “It hits really close to home. We all travel to games and tournaments. Most of us have travelled that road before, and to hear something like that, it makes you realize it could happen to any of us. To be coming home from a hockey tournament makes it even closer.”

Story continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family.