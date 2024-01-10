Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Coquihalla Highway crash victim identified as beloved hockey dad

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 12:37 pm
New Westminster Minor Hockey Association said Ravil Gabbassov and his son were involved in the crash on Highway 5, about 45 kilometres south of Merritt.
New Westminster Minor Hockey Association said Ravil Gabbassov and his son were involved in the crash on Highway 5, about 45 kilometres south of Merritt. GoFundMe
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person who died in a vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway Monday has been identified.

The New Westminster Minor Hockey Association said Ravil Gabbassov and his son were involved in the crash on Highway 5, about 45 kilometres south of Merritt.

While his son escaped with minor injuries, Gabbassov tragically lost his life.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a semi-truck. RCMP officers confirmed they are investigating the exact cause of the collision.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Coquihalla Highway was under a winter storm warning at the time.

“I was devastated,” Justin Bourne, the president of the New Westminster Minor Hockey Association said. “It hits really close to home. We all travel to games and tournaments. Most of us have travelled that road before, and to hear something like that, it makes you realize it could happen to any of us. To be coming home from a hockey tournament makes it even closer.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family.

Click to play video: 'Blustery blast of winter expect this week on B.C.’s South Coast, Interior'
Blustery blast of winter expect this week on B.C.’s South Coast, Interior
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices