Canada

S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2024 11:59 am
The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY/
Strength in the technology stocks helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.15 points at 20,998.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.67 points at 37,572.83. The S&P 500 index was up 9.16 points at 4,765.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.88 points at 14,908.59.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.72 cents US compared with 74.68 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude oil contract was down six cents at US$72.18 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 17 cents at US$3.02 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up 40 cents at US$2,033.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.76 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

