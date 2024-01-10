Kitchener Rangers add Eduard Sale, Olivier Savard from Barrie Colts in deadline deal

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the Ontario Hockey League’s trade deadline, the Kitchener Rangers swung a massive deal with the Barrie Colts on Tuesday.

The Rangers shipped Kyle Morey, Blair Scott and a boatload of draft picks to the Barrie Colts in exchange for Eduard Sale and Olivier Savard as Kitchener looks to fortify their ranks ahead of the playoffs.

“We are excited to add Eduard and Olivier to our group,” Rangers GM Mike McKenzie stated. “They will help our team this season and have the potential to help next season as well.

“Our goal heading into the deadline was to keep our young talent but also improve our team to give our staff and players a chance to win as many games as possible down the stretch and heading into playoffs.”

Sale, who was drafted by the Seattle Kraken in the first round of last year’s NHL draft, has scored seven goals and 13 assists in his 25 games this season. He was also a member of the bronze-medal winning Czechian squad at the World Junior Championships.

Savard will bolster a young Rangers defensive corps after the team has dealt away two of its top defenceman of late. The veteran defenceman will join his third OHL team after he was originally drafted by the Saginaw Spirit in 2021.

In a release, the Rangers describe him as having “a strong game with a physical edge.”

In addition to Scott and Morey, the Colts will receive Saginaw’s second-round pick in 2026, both Kitchener and Windsor’s third-rounders in 2027 as well as three fourth-round picks and two fifth-round picks.

Scott and Morey, who are both from Kitchener, will join a Colts team that underwent a massive makeover this week, having made four trades including three on Tuesday.

They also sent the team’s overage captain Connor Punnett to Oshawa for Thomas Stewart and two more picks in a swap of defenceman.

On Tuesday, the Colts also dealt the rights to Anson Thornton to Niagara for a 15th-round pick as well.

On Sunday, Barrie sent Jacob Frasca and an eight-round choice to the Soo for Brenden Sirizzotti as well as selections in the second, third and fourth rounds.

The OHL’s trade deadline is on Wednesday at noon.