Fire

Regina Fire responds to Argyle Street blaze, no reported injuries

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 10:27 am
Crew members responded to a house fire on the 1000 block Argyle Street early Wednesday morning and Regina Fire said there are no reported injuries. View image in full screen
Crew members responded to a house fire on the 1000 block Argyle Street early Wednesday morning and Regina Fire said there are no reported injuries. Global Regina still
Regina Fire and Protective Services are currently at the scene at a house fire where there are no reported injuries.

According to social media post, the house fire in the 1000 block Argyle Street was reported to Regina Fire at 6:48 a.m. and crew members made their entry and had the fire under control quickly.

“All searches completed, and no injuries reported,” Regina Fire stated. “Salvage and overhaul operations continue.”

Officials stated the fire will be under investigation.

