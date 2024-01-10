Regina Fire responds to Argyle Street blaze, no reported injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Fire and Protective Services are currently at the scene at a house fire where there are no reported injuries.

According to social media post, the house fire in the 1000 block Argyle Street was reported to Regina Fire at 6:48 a.m. and crew members made their entry and had the fire under control quickly.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“All searches completed, and no injuries reported,” Regina Fire stated. “Salvage and overhaul operations continue.”

Officials stated the fire will be under investigation.