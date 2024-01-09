Satisfaction with Sask. provincial government on the decline: Angus Reid poll

According to the latest numbers from an Angus Reid report, satisfaction with the provincial government may be crashing after the government’s handling of the cost of living and health care.

The report outlines the cost of living was identified as the biggest problem in Saskatchewan, with 66 per cent of respondents calling it a top concern.

Despite people saying it is a top priority for the government, 60 per cent of respondents say the government is doing a very poor job at managing it.

Health care came in second on the priority list, but 68 per cent of people say the government is handling it poorly. The numbers show a decline of satisfaction as 2020 saw 56 per cent of people saying the government is doing a good job at handling health care.

“I think this government has failed to prioritize the issues that keep Saskatchewan people up at night, and it shows in the numbers,” official Opposition leader Carla Beck said. “People just want their leaders to listen to their concerns and focus on getting the basics right, like fixing health care or suspending the provincial fuel tax.

“We have the potential to be the best place in Canada to live, work and raise a family. Saskatchewan people deserve a government that works for them.”

In a statement, the Government of Saskatchewan said despite the many economic challenges being brought to the forefront nationally as highlighted in the Angus Reid poll, Sask. maintains “favorable ratings in employment, housing affordability, and government spending compared to other jurisdictions.”

The province said affordability measures totaling $2 billion are built into each budget.

“Recently announced housing initiatives, the Saskatchewan Secondary Suite Incentive Grant Program and the PST Rebate on New Home Construction extension, have also been designed to increase housing in our communities and help homeowners with affordability.

“In addition to targeted affordability measures, Saskatchewan also maintains among the lowest personal taxes in the country. Since 2007, 112,000 people have been removed from the province’s income roll, providing Saskatchewan people with over $720 million in annual income tax savings.”