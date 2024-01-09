Nova Scotia volunteers open new warming centre to keep people out of the cold

Send this page to someone via email

Volunteers in Nova Scotia are working to keep people sleeping rough warm and safe this winter.

A new evening drop-in centre has opened in Windsor at Hants County War Memorial Centre through the efforts of the community group, Windsor-West Hants Caremongers.

The founder says the response has been positive since they launched the project over the holidays.

“They’re beautiful people, they’re wonderful people,” says Leslie Porter. “They just want a place to be warm and safe. If we can provide that, that’s what we want to do. We’re just neighbours helping neighbours.”

View image in full screen Leslie Porter is the founder of the Windsor-West Hants Caremongers community group. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

Porter says the housing crunch impacts are becoming more visible in the community from tenting to living in cars.

“What we’re seeing in Windsor-West Hants is a lack of housing, a lack of rentals for anybody — not just homeless,” says Porter. “Most people in this area are a paycheque away from maybe being homeless.”

There are currently 55 volunteers behind the endeavour.

They’ve received training to help meet the needs of vulnerable community members, including harm reduction techniques and Naloxone administration.

“Two days before Christmas we had a CPR course,” explains Porter. “They dropped everything and came down and did one for us. People are doing their food safety courses online.”

West Hants Regional Municipality donated the community space to help the volunteers.

The coordinator of the Windsor Community Centre and Hants Aquatics Centre says they had a space available and wanted to aid the community.

View image in full screen Hants County War Memorial Community Centre. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

“I think it’s really heartwarming to see the amount of people that are coming together and giving their time to be able to create this safe and warm space,” says Neiley Levy.

Starting next week, the centre is expanding its hours. The doors will be open every day from 7 p.m. until at least 1 a.m.

It operates all night on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“The bigger message is any of us could be homeless at any time, for any reason,” Porter says. “Notice that person that’s out walking and you think might need a little help.”

Porter says they have enough volunteers to keep the space running throughout the winter.