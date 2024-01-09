$2.5M gift from Radlett Foundation to support 4th OR at Cobourg, Ont., hospital

A gift of $2.538 million will boost a campaign to build a fourth operating room and support other projects at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont.

The Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation says the gift was courtesy of The Radlett Foundation, in honour of William (Bill) B.G. Humphries who established the foundation.

The gift will support the hospital foundation’s $25 million Exceptional Community, Exceptional Care campaign aimed at supporting multiple hospital technology purchases and projects including building and equipping a fourth operating room. Launched in May 2023, the campaign is the largest in the hospital foundation’s history.

Humphries died in December 2020. The hospital foundation says three trustees overseeing the Radlett Foundation coordinated the gift to the hospital.

“He was a generous man throughout his life, committed to improving the lives of others,” the hospital foundation stated.

“Though he supported many charities over the years, he did so anonymously, and he was known more behind the scenes as a man of his word, whose quiet generosity would positively impact the lives of many.”

One of the trustees, Don McQuigge, says Humphries was a “discreet gentleman.”

“When we were discussing the possibility of a gift to support a new operating room at NHH, we asked ourselves, ‘What would Bill do?’,” he said. “We felt that the benefits this gift could have on the lives of so many people, from a variety backgrounds, was something he would stand behind. We are pleased to be able to direct and coordinate this gift and to be able to celebrate his legacy in this way.”

Construction of the fourth operating room is slated to begin in 2024, says hospital president and CEO Susan Walsh.

“The development of a fourth OR aligns with NHH’s Strategic Plan’s first priority — bringing care close to home,” said Walsh. “The addition of a fourth OR is not only an expansion of services, but also positions us to continue growing in tandem with the community of west Northumberland County.

“We are grateful for support from donors like Mr. Humphries, whose generosity helps to support the development and vitality of NHH.”

Dr. Andrew Stratford, chief of surgical services, says a fourth OR will increase the hospital’s local and regional surgical capacity, leading to a decrease in surgical wait times.

“It will also help us to attract and retain talented medical professionals and create the opportunity to explore bringing new surgical services to the area,” he said.

NHH Foundation CEO Rhonda Cunningham says the foundation is “incredibly grateful” to Humphries and the Radlett Foundation trustees for “making our vision a reality.”

“While I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing Bill myself, I have heard many stories of his kindness towards his friends and the greater humankind,” she said.

“This donation truly shows how philanthropy can bring to life visionary projects and allow us to evolve and change to meet the needs of our community.:

Hank Vandermeer, campaign chair, says the gift is a boost to the record-setting campaign.

“This gift is a huge step forward in our campaign and a true boost of confidence for our volunteer team as we continue to work towards our goal,” he said. “It has shown the magnitude of generosity that exists in our community. We are incredibly thankful.”