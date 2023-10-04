Cobourg insurance company pledges $250K to Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation

An insurance company in Cobourg, Ont., has pledged $250,000 to support projects and medical equipment and technology at Northumberland Hills Hospital.

On Tuesday, the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation announced the support from HTM Insurance Company (HTM), continuing its support since 2001. The gift includes their $50,000 platinum-level sponsorship for the next five years and an additional $200,000 in support of the foundation’s “Exceptional Community, Exceptional Care” campaign, which was launched in May.

The goal is to raise $25 million to support significant capital needs for the hospital. It is the largest campaign in the foundation’s history and in Northumberland County.

“Our decision to increase our giving to NHH Foundation over the next five years was made at the level of our board of directors,” HTM president and CEO Alec Harmer said. “After learning of the ‘Exceptional Community, Exceptional Care’ campaign and the significant investment our hospital is required to make to ensure modern care stays in our community, we just had to step up.

“We see the value in having excellent health care available in the community we are so proud to be a part of.”

The foundation says HTM made an initial pledge of $50,000 in 2001 and has since donated $226,400 to help support the hospital, which opened in 2003.

“Looking back, I can’t remember a time HTM hasn’t been there for our hospital, supporting whatever initiative we undertake,” said Rhonda Cunningham, the foundation’s CEO. “This most recent pledge is yet another example of how deeply HTM cares for its community. It is clear they truly live their values — making a difference, doing the right thing, and acting with heart.”

At the launch, the foundation revealed the campaign had been in a three-year “quiet phase” and had already raised $18 million — or 72 per cent of the goal.

