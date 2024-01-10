Budgets loom for eastern Ontario municipalities

Municipalities across Ontario are embroiled in intense budget negotiations as the impending fiscal year approaches, aiming to reach a consensus on crucial allocations that will profoundly influence the community’s priorities and services in the forthcoming year.

While these deliberations unfold, taxpayers in various towns and cities are bracing themselves for the potential financial strains required to sustain local services and infrastructure.

Quinte West stands as one municipality facing significant fiscal challenges. Recently, the council finalized its 2024 budget, sanctioning a notable 6.7 per cent tax increase. It aims to cover various essential expenses, including increased public health funding, Trenton Memorial Hospital grants and an extensive list of maintenance tasks essential for facilities and roads.

Jim Harrison, a council member, acknowledged the higher-than-preferred increase.

“I know it’s higher than maybe we wanted to. But it reflects the world we’re in and the environment we’re dealing with and the increased cost for everything we go to do,” Harrison said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 Honda considering $18.4-billion EV plant in Canada

Meanwhile, residents of Tweed might view the 6.7 per cent increase in Quinte West favourably. In Tweed, taxpayers are being asked to absorb a staggering 17.8 per cent hike in property taxes, primarily attributed to inflation and the need to replenish reserves. Mayor Don DeGenova defended some of these expenses, emphasizing their role in qualifying for future government funding.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“So we’re doing a master recreational plan, for example. So we know what we’re going to need as our facility ages,” DeGenova said.

The prevailing themes in most municipal budgets involve aging infrastructure and escalating costs. Belleville’s budget includes ambitious plans for upgrades to existing pumping stations, resurfacing 20 roads and the replacement of two snowplows, all of which come with significant financial demands. In Brockville, the police force is advocating for a considerable budget boost.

Amid these discussions, DeGenova offered perspective to make the 17.8 per cent hike seem less daunting: “We started at a 54 per cent tax increase. What we did was strip out any new infrastructure projects for 2024, which got us down to around 24.”

Story continues below advertisement

As municipalities navigate these budget negotiations, the challenge persists: finding a balance between meeting the community’s needs and minimizing the financial burden on residents.