Crime

Disgraced Calgary neurologist receives another 3-year sentence for sexual assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2024 3:33 pm
Retired neurologist Keith Hoyte leaves the courthouse in Calgary, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Hoyte has been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting dozens of patients over a three decade period. View image in full screen
Retired neurologist Keith Hoyte leaves the courthouse in Calgary, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Hoyte has been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting dozens of patients over a three decade period. Todd Korol, The Canadian Press
A disgraced Calgary neurologist has again been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting dozens of patients over three decades.

Keith Hoyte pleaded guilty last year to assaulting 25 women and two teenage girls over a period of 36 years before his retirement in 2013.

In January 2020, Hoyte pleaded guilty to assaulting 28 other women and was handed a three-year sentence from which he had been released from custody.

Hoyte has admitted to groping and fondling dozens of female patients between the ages of 16 and 46 from 1983 until he retired.

An agreed statement of facts says he instructed the patients to undress, even though they were seeking treatment for serious neurological issues such as migraines, seizures, strokes and multiple sclerosis.

Justice Allan Fradsham says Hoyte’s expressions of remorse are not genuine, but he did plead guilty, so the three-year sentence was appropriate.

