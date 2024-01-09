1 person taken to hospital after fire breaks out at abandoned central Edmonton home

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a home in central Edmonton Tuesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was called at 11:25 a.m. to a home on 79th Street near 119th Avenue in the Eastwood neighbourhood.

Five crews , or about 20 firefighters, arrived four minutes later to the vacant property, where the windows were boarded up and a construction fence surrounded the property.

District Chief Darryl Stang said they arrived to find black smoke pouring from the back of the home.

“We had a difficult time getting in because of the boarded-up situation,” Stang said.

Firefighters searched the home and found a person inside who had to be taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Stand said it appears the fire began in the basement but it took a while for crews to figure that out.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“It’s not a very clean burning fire,” Stang said. “They had a difficult time trying to find where the seat of the fire itself was.”

EFRS said four rigs and a district chief initially responded, then a winter decon unit and two additional rigs were also dispatched.

The city said a winter decon unit includes a blow-up, heated tent which allows crews on scene to remove the gear worn during a fire, so they can clean up and go back to the station in fresh, dry gear.

View image in full screen A fire broke out a what is believed to be a vacant home at 11849 79th St. in central Edmonton’s Eastwood neighbourhood on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Global News

The city did not say if the patient was a man or a woman, or what their condition was.

Story continues below advertisement

A posted sign indicated the home was one of several slated to be demolished to make way for an apartment building.

Fire investigators were sent to the scene but the cause is still being determined.