Armed attack in Montreal-area courthouse leaves man with serious injuries

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in a Montreal suburb are investigating an armed assault at the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday.

Longueuil police say the victim, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries during the violent incident at around noon time.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He was rushed to hospital where his condition is considered very serious.

Police said the victim was stabbed with an edged weapon during the attack.

A 43-year-old individual was arrested at the scene and could face charges of attempted murder, police say.

“The motives and circumstances surrounding this even remain to be established,” police said in a translated social media post.

More to come.