Crime

Armed attack in Montreal-area courthouse leaves man with serious injuries

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 2:01 pm
A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Police in a Montreal suburb are investigating an armed assault at the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday.

Longueuil police say the victim, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries during the violent incident at around noon time.

He was rushed to hospital where his condition is considered very serious.

Police said the victim was stabbed with an edged weapon during the attack.

A 43-year-old individual was arrested at the scene and could face charges of attempted murder, police say.

“The motives and circumstances surrounding this even remain to be established,” police said in a translated social media post.

More to come.

