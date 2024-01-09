Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash south of Brantford, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 2:16 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Provincial police say a driver is dead and another person has been taken to hospital following a crash involving two vehicles just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Townsend, south of Brantford.

Several emergency personnel, including OPP from the Norfolk County and Haldimand County detachments as well as Six Nations Paramedic Services and firefighters from Norfolk and Haldimand counties, responded to the crash on County Line.

“I am sad to say that one of the involved drivers was pronounced deceased at the scene. One other individual was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries,” Const. Andrew Gamble said.

County Line between Concession 6 Townsend and Concession 16 Walpole will be closed for “several hours,” police said at around noon.

“There are barricades in place, there are officers at those barricades. Please do not drive around them,” Gamble said.

Gamble also noted that “weather and road conditions” were “less than ideal” but did not say whether the conditions are being considered factors in the crash. Southern Ontario has been pelted by a winter storm on Tuesday, bringing rain and snow or a mix to the much of the region.

Police also did not say whether the injured party was in the same vehicle as the deceased or in another vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

