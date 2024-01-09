Winnipeg police ask for public’s help identifying assault suspect

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is calling on the public to help it identify a suspect accused of assaulting a 64-year-old woman.
Police said on Nov. 17, 2023 in the evening, the victim was waiting for her bus in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street when a man she didn’t know confronted her.
The man seemed agitated, officers said, and after a short conversation forcefully pushed the 64-year-old to the ground. The WPS said she needed medical attention for her injuries.
Police said the suspect then ran away with a woman, while a Good Samaritan helped the victim.
The suspect is described as being a man in his 20s, thin and about six feet tall, officers said.
The major crimes unit continues to investigate.
