Crime

Winnipeg police ask for public’s help identifying assault suspect

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 12:47 pm
The suspect believed to have assaulted a 64-year-old woman is featured in these photos. He is described as being a man in his 20s, thin and about six feet tall, officers said.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is calling on the public to help it identify a suspect accused of assaulting a 64-year-old woman.

Police said on Nov. 17, 2023 in the evening, the victim was waiting for her bus in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street when a man she didn’t know confronted her.

The man seemed agitated, officers said, and after a short conversation forcefully pushed the 64-year-old to the ground. The WPS said she needed medical attention for her injuries.

Police said the suspect then ran away with a woman, while a Good Samaritan helped the victim.

The suspect is described as being a man in his 20s, thin and about six feet tall, officers said.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

