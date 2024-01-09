Kaleb Lawrence excited to finish OHL career in London

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone who possesses the size of Kaleb Lawrence has a look of invincibility.

Lawrence is six feet six inches and 225 pounds. And that’s before he puts on skates and hockey equipment.

The London Knights acquired the overage forward from the Ottawa 67’s on Monday in exchange for an eighth-round draft pick in 2026.

The move came as Knights overage defenceman Ethan MacKinnon made the difficult decision to step away from hockey due to concussion-related symptoms.

MacKinnon will join the London staff as their player development coach for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Lawrence knows Budweiser Gardens well, having played there as a visitor six times with both the 67’s and Owen Sound, where he began his career.

It was with the Attack that Lawrence went through one of the biggest challenges of his career.

Following the season that did not happen in the OHL due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawrence was invited to training camp with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In an intra-squad game, he suffered a shoulder injury that would ultimately rob him of another year and would have him wondering about whether he was even going to be able to keep playing hockey.

“All of the hospitals were not able to do (elective) surgeries,” Lawrence remembers. “I had to go over to New York but luckily everything worked out and I was able to start my fourth year.”

Prior to getting to his fourth year, Lawrence got an unexpected surprise. His name was called by the Los Angeles Kings at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

“I didn’t play a game that year and got drafted by L.A. I guess I’m a bigger guy and that’s what drew them to me and now I just have to show them that they gave me a chance for the right reasons,” Lawrence says.

So far this season the Orleans, Ont., native has 10 goals and 18 points but as the game bears down defensively late in the season and into the playoffs it begins to fit the things that Lawrence does best, like the cycle game.

“That’s how I create all of my offence,” Lawrence admits. “By being down low and being able to protect the puck I try to (use my size) to get to the net.”

Lawrence is expected to make his London debut on Jan. 10 in Sarnia, Ont., against the Sarnia Sting.