Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Kitchener to ask Stephanie Stretch to fill vacancy in Ward 10

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 11:26 am
Stephanie Stretch. View image in full screen
Stephanie Stretch. Provided
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kitchener will ask Stephanie Stretch to fill the vacancy created by the recent election to Queen’s Park of former city councilor Aislinn Clancy.

Council made the decision on Monday to formally ask Stretch to consider filling the vacancy in Ward 10.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Stretch finished a close second to Clancy in the September 2022 election which included six candidates.

Clancy vacated the seat when she was elected MPP for Kitchener Centre in last fall’s byelection.

A report from staff gave council a number of options to consider before deciding to ask Stretch to fill the role, including appointment, appointment by call for applications, or a by-election.

Trending Now

The city says Stretch will now be formally asked to accept the role and assuming she accepts, will be sworn into office at the end of the month.

Advertisement
More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices