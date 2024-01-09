Kitchener to ask Stephanie Stretch to fill vacancy in Ward 10

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener will ask Stephanie Stretch to fill the vacancy created by the recent election to Queen’s Park of former city councilor Aislinn Clancy.

Council made the decision on Monday to formally ask Stretch to consider filling the vacancy in Ward 10.

Stretch finished a close second to Clancy in the September 2022 election which included six candidates.

Clancy vacated the seat when she was elected MPP for Kitchener Centre in last fall’s byelection.

A report from staff gave council a number of options to consider before deciding to ask Stretch to fill the role, including appointment, appointment by call for applications, or a by-election.

The city says Stretch will now be formally asked to accept the role and assuming she accepts, will be sworn into office at the end of the month.