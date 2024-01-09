Menu

Tanker truck fire shuts down Highway 43 in Parkland County

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 10:22 am
Drivers in Parkland County were asked to avoid Highway 43 south of Township Road 534 as a tanker truck fire shut down the highway early Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Drivers in Parkland County were asked to avoid Highway 43 south of Township Road 534 as a tanker truck fire shut down the highway early Tuesday morning. Submitted to Global News
Drivers in Parkland County were asked to avoid Highway 43 south of Township Road 534 as a tanker truck fire shut down the highway Tuesday morning.

According to RCMP, the tanker truck was loaded with diesel fuel and caught fire at around 6:15 a.m. They said no injuries were reported.

Video submitted to Global News showed vehicles not moving behind the scene of the fire but vehicles travelling on the other side of the highway. However, as of 8 a.m., both RCMP and 51 Alberta indicated traffic had been disrupted in both directions.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started or how long traffic was expected to be affected.

