Weather warnings issued across N.B., N.S. as January storm set to strike

Environment Canada has issued a number of weather warnings across the Maritimes ahead of a messy system set to land later this week, bringing snow to New Brunswick and rain and wind to Nova Scotia.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings are in effect for most of New Brunswick.

“Snow, at times heavy, will begin early Wednesday morning over western New Brunswick and quickly spread east,” Environment Canada said.

Northern New Brunswick is expected to get about 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, while southern New Brunswick will get about 10 to 20 centimetres.

Wind warnings have also been put in place in parts of eastern and southern New Brunswick, with maximum gusts of up to 90 km/h along coastal regions.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” Environment Canada said.

The snow is expected to transition to rain Wednesday afternoon, and “a brief period of freezing rain or ice pellets is possible during this transition.”

In Nova Scotia, Environment Canada has issued wind warnings across the province, with maximum gusts of 90 to 100 km/h — “possibly higher along exposed coastal areas.”

A nasty weather system is coming our way tomorrow (Weds, Jan 10). It'll bring heavy rain, high winds and icy conditions. Prepare for potential power outages, clear debris from catch basins & remove anything from your property that high winds could pick up. https://t.co/JEuf4Dm3xQ pic.twitter.com/Ci3HM5W7GM — hfxgov (@hfxgov) January 9, 2024

The wind will spread from west to east beginning Wednesday morning in the southwestern part of the province, reaching Cape Breton Island by Wednesday afternoon.

“Areas with saturated ground are at increased risk for uprooting of trees, especially in areas already impacted by recent major wind storms,” Environment Canada said.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.”

Environment Canada has also issued rainfall warnings for southern Nova Scotia, where 20 to 30 millimetres of rain is expected to fall Wednesday.

“Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and mild temperatures will lead to significant to near total melting of the existing snow pack,” it said. “The combination of run-off and rainfall will increase the risk of localized flooding in poor drainage areas.”