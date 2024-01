Send this page to someone via email

Here is a list of school bus cancellations and the status of schools in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday, January 9, 2024:

Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 3 only. Schools are open.

Halton District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 3 only. Schools are open.

Given the weather forecast, we don’t anticipate any cancellations to bussing for tomorrow, however delays are possible in the afternoon. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) January 9, 2024

Due to inclement weather conditions, all buses in Zone 3 are cancelled today. Schools will remain open! pic.twitter.com/nGGXEajYtf — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) January 9, 2024

Jan. 9: All HDSB schools are open. School buses are cancelled for Zone 3 only. Parents/guardians who keep their children at home when schools are open, MUST report this absence before the school day starts. Learn more at: https://t.co/c2Uag6iSZq pic.twitter.com/snMpFbPov9 — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) January 9, 2024